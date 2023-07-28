News analysis

Third party bid for US presidential election in itself futile, but could take away votes from Biden

The centrist No Labels group has been around since 2010.
Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
14 min ago
WASHINGTON - Can a third party or independent candidate win an American presidential election? This enticing question persists in political circles, even though the evidence and precedents show the answer remains no.

However, a third party can significantly influence the outcome of polls in December 2024. And pundits say the latest iteration of the experiment, the No Labels political group, can only benefit former president Donald Trump by taking away votes from President Joe Biden in his re-election bid.

