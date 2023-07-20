The US is barrelling towards a summer of strikes

MICHIGAN – More than 650,000 American workers are threatening to go on strike this summer – or have already done so – in an avalanche of union activity not seen in the United States in decades.

The combined actors and writers strikes in Hollywood are already a once-in-a-generation event.

Unions for United Parcel Service (UPS) and Detroit’s Big Three automakers – General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) – are poised to join them in coming weeks if contract negotiations fall through.

One Bank of America analyst put the odds of a United Auto Workers (UAW) strike at more than 90 per cent.

And while logistics experts and financial analysts expected the Teamsters – the union representing roughly 340,000 workers – to reach a deal with UPS, their confidence has dwindled as the July 31 deadline approaches.

“This will be the biggest moment of striking, really, since the 1970s,” said labour historian Nelson Lichtenstein, who directs the University of California, Santa Barbara’s Centre for the Study of Work, Labour and Democracy.

Even before the 100,000-plus actors joined in last week, both the number of strikes and workers on strike were up in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg Law labour data.

Similar trends are playing out in other countries: A cost-of-living crisis has unions across Europe flexing their muscles, with the Britain losing the most working days to strikes in decades.

The pandemic years have, in some ways, reenergised American labour. Emboldened by tight labour markets and agitated after shouldering new risks, workers notched a series of surprising victories at some of the most prominent US companies.

Now, wary of soaring corporate profits as major technological changes threaten to upend their industries, unions are ready to test their clout.

“There’s an ambition here that I think is new,” said Dr Lichtenstein. “They’re on the offence.”

The companies, for their part, are facing their own economic realities.

In Hollywood, studio profits are down because of a shift to streaming and Wall Street has punished companies for their lagging financials. UPS is confronting difficult headwinds, with package demand declining as the country emerges from the pandemic. The carmakers say they already offer generous pay and benefits and need to keep wages competitive with lower-paying rivals like Tesla as they invest billions into the shift to electric vehicles.

“It’s very clear that unions are quite alive,” said Mr Michael Lotito, who co-chairs the Workplace Policy Institute at the management law firm Littler. “The jury’s out on how well they are.”