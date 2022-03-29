The slap heard around the world

Actor Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and struck comedian Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife, in a moment at Sunday's gala that immediately went viral.

Rock, presenting the best documentary prize with a short comedy routine, had cracked a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith's tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore's appearance in the film G.I. Jane and suggesting that she appear in a sequel.

Will Smith strode up to Rock and slapped him, before returning to his seat alongside his wife and shouting profanities.