The news may be getting better for America’s newspaper business

WASHINGTON - Sometimes, the dark hour in America’s vast newspaper industry feels like a moment of regeneration.

Exhibit A: In Georgia, a 155-year-old newspaper with 60,000 subscribers is grasping for a new lease on life. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution believes it can pick up half a million new digital subscribers within the next three years, a bold gamble riding on an investment of US$100 million (S$136.3 million).

The newspaper has drawn up expansive plans to add sections on politics, culture, cooking and sports. And it will hire 100 more journalists.

Exhibit B: The Winsted Citizen began life nine months ago as a print product in a small town in Connecticut, promising to tell local stories. “If it’s important to you, it’s important to us,” is its motto. It is now casting for digital subscriptions, an interesting twist in an age where print newspapers routinely publish their own death notices.

Exhibit C: A pledge by some of the country’s biggest philanthropic organisations earlier this month to put US$500 million to reverse the “dramatic decline in local news” by strengthening news infrastructure.

These are signs of hope in an industry struggling with mass closures, leaving communities unserved.

There are sizeable gaps in newspaper coverage all over the American heartland, a study by the Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism shows. These “news deserts”, as the study describes them, have left 70 million people living in more than 200 counties without a single local newspaper.

Industry figures tell a dismal tale. Since 2005, the United States has lost more than a fourth of its newspapers and is projected to lose a third by 2025, the University’s ‘The State of Local News 2022’ says.

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked more havoc. It inflicted more than 360 casualties, leaving the country with 6,380 surviving papers of which 1,230 are dailies and 5,150 weeklies.

Declining revenues – from over US$50 billion in 2005 to around US$20 billion today – have led to massive job cuts. Newsroom employment has fallen almost 60 per cent, with staff photographer jobs declining by 80 per cent.

Against that grim backdrop, the infusion of US$500 million over the next five years through the MacArthur Foundation-led Press Forward initiative has stirred some hope, however cautious.

“Is half a billion dollars a big-enough Band-Aid to cure what ails local news?” asked Ms Sophie Culpepper, a staff writer at Nieman Labs at Harvard University in a piece that examined how the aid would percolate down to the many newsrooms in need of a lifeline.

“It’s a really substantial amount of money and it’s well timed,” Mr Rick Edmonds at Poynter Institute acknowledged. But he added that the gap in funding was still quite large.