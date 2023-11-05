The new enemies of Argentina’s far right: Swifties and the BTS Army

BUENOS AIRES – Mr Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian economist, has stayed aloft in Argentina’s presidential campaign on the wings of the youth vote.

To win the run-off election this month, he will need to hold on to that key demographic, pollsters say. But now, a major hurdle stands in his way: Swifties.

Squadrons of Argentine fans of pop star Taylor Swift have gotten political. They have trained their online sights on Milei and his rising libertarian party, framing them as a danger to Argentina, while Swift herself is preparing to arrive in Argentina next week for the launch of her Eras Tour outside North America.

“Milei = Trump,” said one post from a group called Swifties Against Freedom Advances, which is the name of Mr Milei’s party.

After Mr Milei placed second in Argentina’s election last month, sending him to a runoff on Nov 19, a group of 10 Argentine fans of Swift created the group and issued a news release calling on fellow fans to vote against Milei. They said they were inspired by Swift’s past efforts to confront right-wing politicians in the United States.

“We cannot not fight after having heard and seen Taylor give everything so that the right doesn’t win in her country,” the group said in the statement. “As Taylor says, we have to be on the right side of history.”

The two-page missive was viewed 1,5000,000 times on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, before it suspended the group’s account without explanation, the group said.

In the statement, it called Mr Milei’s positions against legal abortion, his support for the loosening of gun laws and his proposals to overhaul public education and public health care as “a danger to democracy.”

The statement also took aim at Mr Milei’s comments that criticised feminism, claimed a pay gap between men and women does not exist and referred to the atrocities committed by Argentina’s military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983 as simply “excesses.”

Mr Milei, in response, has shrugged off the Swifties. “I’m not the far right,” he told a radio station. “They can express what they want.” His campaign declined to comment.

Swift, who will perform the first of a series of three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires on Thursday, has not commented publicly on the Argentine election.

The Swifties’ criticism of Mr Milei has shifted the conversation to his conservative social views and away from his drastic proposals to reverse Argentina’s economic crisis, which include ditching the Argentine peso for the U.S. dollar and closing the country’s central bank.

But it isn’t just Swifties who are organizing against Mr Milei. He and his running mate, Ms Victoria Villarruel, are also contending with criticism from legions of loyal fans of another musical juggernaut, the K-pop band BTS. They are so active and organized on the internet that they have become known as the BTS Army.