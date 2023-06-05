'The more, the merrier': Trump boosted by bloated 2024 race

WASHINGTON – With three denizens of the Republican establishment launching presidential campaigns this week, the race for the 2024 nomination has begun to resemble the sprawling 2016 field that proved a huge boon to unfancied outsider Donald Trump.

This time, the 76-year-old tycoon is the runaway front runner, but the conventional wisdom remains the same: the larger the chasing pack, the more likely he is to win by dividing the anti-Trump vote.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who was trounced by Trump in 2016, is expected to launch a fresh tilt at the White House on Tuesday, a day ahead of former vice-president Mike Pence and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Mr Christie, who will announce in New Hampshire, presents a novel challenge as the only contender so far willing to land genuinely damaging blows on Trump as he makes his case for four years in the Oval Office.

The 60-year-old Newark native has already begun needling his former friend, arguing last month that the former reality TV star and real estate tycoon was “afraid” of debating serious opponents.

Trump has indicated that he may skip at least one of the first two debates, expressing a reluctance to share the limelight with lower-polling rivals.

“If he really cares about the country – and I have deep questions about that – but if he really cares about the country, then he’s going to get up there, and he shouldn’t be afraid,” Mr Christie told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

The former federal prosecutor came in sixth in New Hampshire seven years ago and eventually endorsed Trump, serving as a key adviser before the pair had a high-profile falling out.

‘Ton of coverage’

Mr Christie has since assailed Trump on all manner of issues, highlighting the escalating criminal probes targeting the embattled billionaire, trashing his false claims of election fraud and dubbing him “Putin’s puppet” over his isolationist stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump revealed that he relishes the chaos of a crowded field when he welcomed his first serious opponent, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, to the race in February, telling Fox News: “The more the merrier.”

But Mr John Ellis, a former head of the network’s Election Night Decision Desk, told AFP that Mr Christie’s candidacy could put Trump on the back foot.

“Because he will attack Trump relentlessly, Mr Christie’s campaign will get a ton of coverage in the mainstream press, which may help him do well in New Hampshire,” said Mr Ellis, founder of the News Items current affairs newsletter.

“Favourable press coverage catapulted Mr John McCain’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire in 2000. Mr Christie is making the same bet. Regardless, having someone hammering you every day is never helpful to the front runner.”

By midweek, there will be 10 major candidates in the Republican primary and another four also-rans, but Trump has a 30-plus point lead over his closest rival, Mr Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor.

Mr Pence, Trump’s unwaveringly loyal vice-president-turned-reluctant critic, is expected to launch his campaign on Wednesday, ahead of a CNN Town Hall in Iowa.