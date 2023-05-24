Man in US who spends millions a year to look 18 is swopping blood with his father and son

TEXAS – As fun family activities go, this one is pretty out there.

On April 3, the tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, 45, turns up at a health services clinic near Dallas with his 70-year-old father Richard and 17-year-old son Talmage.

They arrive early in the morning, and, over the course of several hours, the men (and boy) engage in a tri-generational swopping of their blood plasma.

Talmage goes first, having a litre of his blood removed and converted via a machine into its piece parts – a batch of liquid plasma and then a batch of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

Mr Bryan Johnson next undergoes the same process and then has an additional procedure in which his son’s plasma is fed into his own veins.

Mr Richard Johnson goes last and receives Mr Bryan Johnson’s plasma after making room for the fluids by having his own blood drained.

At this point, you probably have a lot of questions.

One might be: Is this like the “blood boy” thing? And yes, it is exactly like the blood boy thing.

There is a longstanding public fascination with stories of wealthy tech types injecting themselves with the precious bodily fluids of younger people.

Experiments in mice have suggested that older rodents experience rejuvenating effects by absorbing the life force of their younger counterparts.

Inspired by these results, some people have opted to experiment on themselves and tap into this vampiric-sounding fountain of youth–although, it should be noted, the science here is anything but settled.

For Mr Bryan Johnson, the plasma exchange is not an unusual happening.

He has been to the Dallas-area clinic for several consecutive months and received plasma–not from a family member but from a young, anonymous donor.

He carefully screened the donor to make sure the person had an ideal body mass index, lived a healthy lifestyle and was free of diseases.