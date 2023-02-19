The lure of Austin and the Texas Triangle for young migrants

TEXAS – Austin is one pole of what Dr Cullum Clark, director of the Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative in Dallas, describes as the “Texas Triangle”. The combined population of the Triangle cities – which include Austin, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio – rose 21.7 per cent from 2010 to 2020, when it reached 19.7 million.

The Triangle accounts for 68 per cent of the state’s population. But it punches above its weight, accounting for 88 per cent of the state’s 2010 to 2020 economic growth.