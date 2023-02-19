The lure of Austin and the Texas Triangle for young migrants

Austin, Texas, has the second fastest-growing GDP in the US after San Francisco. Many migrants are attracted by its tech credentials, an attraction sweetened by prices, and taxes, much lower than Silicon Valley.
Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
9 hours ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TEXAS – Austin is one pole of what Dr Cullum Clark, director of the Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative in Dallas, describes as the “Texas Triangle”. The combined population of the Triangle cities – which include Austin, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio – rose 21.7 per cent from 2010 to 2020, when it reached 19.7 million.

The Triangle accounts for 68 per cent of the state’s population. But it punches above its weight, accounting for 88 per cent of the state’s 2010 to 2020 economic growth.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top