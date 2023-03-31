The legal troubles of former US president Donald Trump

NEW YORK - Prosecutors in New York took a historic step on Thursday by filing criminal charges against Donald Trump, the first time this has happened to a former US president.

The decision by the Manhattan District Attorney to charge Trump over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign is just one of the many probes facing the Republican as he makes another run at the White House.

Georgia election tampering probe

A prosecutor in the state of Georgia is investigating Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.

The investigation focuses in part on a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, on Jan 2, 2021. Trump asked Mr Raffensperger to “find” enough votes needed to overturn Trump’s election loss in Georgia.

Ms Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney and Democrat who will ultimately decide whether to pursue charges against Trump or anyone else, told a judge on Jan 24 that a special grand jury had completed its investigation task and that decisions were “imminent”.

Legal experts said Trump may have violated at least three Georgia criminal election laws: conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and intentional interference with performance of election duties.

Trump could argue that his discussions were constitutionally protected free speech.

US Capitol attack

The US Justice Department has investigations under way into both Trump’s actions in the 2020 election and his retention of highly classified documents after departing the White House in 2021.

Both investigations are being overseen by Mr Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor and political independent. Trump has accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), without evidence, of launching the probes as political retribution.

A special House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly assault by Trump supporters on the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, urged the Justice Department to charge Trump with corruption of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting or aiding an insurrection.

Only the Justice Department can decide whether to charge Trump, who has called the Democratic-led panel’s investigation a politically motivated sham.