The hospital where the President is being treated

US President Donald Trump is being treated for Covid-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland.

Mr Trump will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure, the White House said.

Walter Reed, located about 13km from the White House, is the biggest military medical centre in the United States. Its 7,100-strong staff provide medical services in more than 100 clinics and specialities, according to Radio.com.

US presidents have visited Walter Reed for years. The hospital was in fact originally designed to provide medical care exclusively to members of the military, and presidents.

Mr Trump will stay in the Presidential Suite, one of six rooms reserved for high-ranking military officials and Cabinet members.

The room is "specially outfitted with protective devices and communications gear used in support of the president", according to a former White House official, Rear-Admiral (Ret) Connie Mariano, who wrote about it in her 2010 memoir, The White House Doctor.