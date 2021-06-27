The George Floyd case

May 25, 2020

Mr George Floyd dies after being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Video footage shows police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes, with Mr Floyd repeatedly pleading, "I can't breathe". May 26: Protests start in Minneapolis before spreading to other US cities, re-energising the Black Lives Matter activist movement. Mr Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe", become a protest slogan.

May 29

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, which carry a combined maximum sentence of 35 years.June 4: Hundreds attend a memorial service for Mr Floyd in Minneapolis. Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy. June 7: Anti-racism protests are held worldwide, from the US to Australia.

June 9

Thousands attend a funeral service for Mr Floyd in his home town of Houston. He is buried the next day.

Oct 7

Chauvin is released from state prison on bail of US$1 million (S$1.3 million), sparking more protests.

March 12, 2021

Minneapolis agrees to pay US$27 million to settle a lawsuit by Mr Floyd's family.

March 29

The start of Chauvin's trial, which lasts three weeks. A 12-member jury hears from 45 witnesses and views several hours of video footage.

April 20

The jury finds Chauvin guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. June 25: A Minnesota judge sentences Chauvin to 221/2 years in prison.