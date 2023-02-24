‘The gator has me’: Horrifying video shows how alligator attack on 85-year-old in Florida unfolded

An eyewitness, Ms Carole Thomas, 76, quickly called 911 as she tried to help her neighbour.

“(I) just remember her coming up and, you know... getting air, and I’m saying swim towards the paddle boat, and she says, ‘I can’t. The gator has me,’“ the woman told local TV station WPBF.

Ms Thomas called emergency services and grabbed a pole in hopes of helping her friend, the station reported.

“I thought, well I’ll put that out in the water and hook her or hit him, and – she was not there anymore.”

Helpless, Ms Thomas could only wait. “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t get in the water.”

Trooper survived the attack but Ms Serge succumbed to her injuries. The alligator, which weighed between 270kg and 320kg, was caught and later euthanised.

Florida has a population of 1.3 million alligators across its 67 counties, and they can be found in practically all fresh water bodies and occasionally in salt water.

But the number of cases of people being attacked by alligators in the state is small.

From 1948 to 2021, 26 bites resulted in human fatalities.

Over the past 10 years, Florida has averaged eight unprovoked bites per year that are serious enough to require professional medical treatment, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.