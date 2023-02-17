Why high-profile women of Silicon Valley are quitting

SAN FRANCISCO – The resignation of YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki after 25 years at Google is another example of an unsettling trend in Silicon Valley: high-profile women are heading for the exits.

Just this week, Meta Platforms’ chief business officer Marne Levine stepped down after 12 years at the social media juggernaut. In 2022, Ms Sheryl Sandberg left her role as chief operating officer of Meta.

To be sure, powerful women figures remain in tech, but they tend to have a lower public profile.

Ms Safra Catz, chief executive officer of Oracle, rarely gives interviews.

Ms Susan Li, Meta’s chief financial officer, has yet to give an interview, though she was promoted to the role last November.

Ms Lisa Jackson is one of five women on Apple’s leadership team, compared with 13 men.

Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su, who now speaks frequently with the press around company earnings reports and launches, is a notable exception.

Every company and every woman have their own story, but it is no secret the pandemic was especially hard on women. By some estimates, about two million women left or lost their jobs between February 2020 and January 2022, while the number of men in the workforce remained about the same.

Women leaders are also switching jobs at record rates, according to a study by Lean In and McKinsey. In Silicon Valley, they are leaving their jobs, period.

Ms Wojcicki spent nine years at the helm of YouTube, an incredibly long run for any chief executive in Silicon Valley, especially a non-founder.

During her time as YouTube CEO, she grew revenue to US$29 billion (S$39 billion) and active users to well over 2.5 billion. Before that, she helped create and nurture Google’s now dominant advertising business.

She vowed she is leaving her job, but not disappearing entirely.

“I’m committed to continuing to support women in tech in my next chapter,” she wrote in an e-mail. “I’m committed to mentoring women leaders and CEOs and investing in women-founded and led companies!”

But she is clearly taking a big step aside. Ms Wojcicki’s name was always the first to be floated in talks about who might succeed Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Now that seems unlikely.

Other prominent women who have left top tech jobs and receded from the spotlight include former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, former HP and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and former IBM CEO Ginny Rometty. All were targeted with ferocious criticism for their job performance that at times could feel overly personal.

To many women in tech, it is a concerning trend.