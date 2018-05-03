Texas teenager arrested for allegedly plotting mass shooting at mall: US authorities

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A 17-year-old in Plano, Texas, has been arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting attack inspired by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group at a local shopping mall, law enforcement agencies said on Wednesday (May 2).

The FBI and local police said high school student Matin Azizi-Yarand had planned the attack for mid-May and had sought to recruit others to participate in the shooting.

Authorities also said he had drafted a "Message to America" justifying his planned attack.

He is currently in custody and bond has been set for US$3 million (S$4 million).

(This story is developing)