Texas Supreme Court rules against woman's abortion after she leaves state

WASHINGTON - The Texas Supreme Court on Dec 11 overruled an emergency order allowing a woman to terminate her risky pregnancy.

The decision was issued hours after her lawyers said she had left the state to get an abortion.

Ms Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from Dallas, is more than 20 weeks pregnant.

Her foetus has a rare genetic defect, full trisomy 18, which means it will likely die before birth or at most live a few days.

Doctors say failure to terminate the pregnancy could cause a rupture to Ms Cox’s uterus, threatening her future fertility and her life.

She sued Texas last week and initially won the right to an abortion by a judge in Travis County.

But the state’s Attorney General Ken Paxton quickly appealed to the Texas Supreme Court, which blocked the lower court’s order.

Mr Paxton also threatened to prosecute any doctor carrying out the abortion.

Ms Nancy Northup, president and chief executive at the Centre for Reproductive Rights, which filed the case on behalf of Ms Cox, her husband and physician, said: “This past week of legal limbo has been hellish for Kate.

“Her health is on the line. She’s been in and out of the emergency room and she couldn’t wait any longer. This is why judges and politicians should not be making healthcare decisions for pregnant people – they are not doctors.”

After Ms Cox had left Texas, the Texas Supreme Court issued an order siding with the government and overturning the lower court’s decision.

Near total ban

The US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion in June 2022.

A Texas state “trigger” ban went into immediate effect, prohibiting abortions even in cases of rape or incest.

Texas also has a law that allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs or aids an abortion.

Texas doctors found guilty of providing abortions face up to 99 years in prison, fines of up to US$100,000 (S$134,000) and the revocation of their medical licence.

The state does allow abortions in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.