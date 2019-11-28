Texas officials order town evacuations after new blast at chemical plant

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - Authorities called for residents in four towns to flee their homes on Wednesday (Nov 27) ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday following a new blast at an east Texas chemical plant that has been burning for more than 12 hours.

Jefferson County officials ordered residents within a 6.4-km radius of the TPC Group chemical plant in Port Neches to evacuate when a blast shredded a chemical distillation tower during firefighting efforts.

About 60,000 people across Port Neches, Groves, Port Arthur and Nederland, Texas, were ordered to leave.