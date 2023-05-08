Texas mass shooting’s bloody images add to fervour in gun debate

WASHINGTON – Another mass shooting, but this time something is different: Exceedingly graphic images of bloodied and disfigured victims, among them at least one child, circulated widely on social media.

Though it was impossible to authenticate the depictions of carnage at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, a discussion ensued over whether they should be part of the entrenched debate about gun violence in America.

“I do not want to see the photo floating around on social media, taken while I was calling 911 and trying to render aid at the Allen Outlets,” tweeted Mr Steven Spainhouer, a former police officer who administered first aid at the scene. “The least you could have done is help, not take photos of people at death’s doorstep.”

But some advocates of stronger gun-control measures argue that the hundreds of mass shootings in the US each year justify sharing the bloody scenes left behind, particularly when high-powered, high capacity military-style weapons are involved.

The debate needs to move, they contend, away from political abstraction to the victims concretely.

Many stress, however, that consent of the victims’ families is essential.

“We absolutely need people to feel emotionally compelled to action,” said Ms Nicole Golden, executive director of Texas Gun Sense, an Austin non-profit that lobbies for stricter gun laws. “But with the graphic content it’s important that we are survivor centric, and that those families are content with those images being shared.”

There’s no indication that family members of any of those depicted in Allen gave consent.

Ms Kat Vargas, a volunteer for the gun-control group Moms Demand Action whose husband was a first responder in the shooting, said survivors often want people to see their loved ones in happier times. “I wish that choice had not been taken away from the families,” she said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the images were easily found on Twitter, which didn’t specifically respond to an emailed question about its policies on showing graphic violence.

Ghoulish

One image shows five bloodied bodies, apparently one male and four females, some on top of another.

One child lays on her back with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. Another image shows a young woman on her back, some of her clothing peeled back, with a bloodied face.

The alleged shooter is also shown apparently dead on his back and shot in the head.

A military-style weapon lies close by, and what appear to be high-capacity ammunition clips are wrapped around his waist.

In the free-for-all verbal combat of Twitter, some decried the images as heartless and ghoulish while others said it’s past time Americans were forced to confront the real effects of gun violence.