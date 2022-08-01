Texas far-right militia member faces sentencing over Jan 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - An associate of the far-right Three Percenters militia could be sentenced to more than a decade in prison on Monday (Aug 1) for joining the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 while armed and threatening to harm his own children if they ratted him out to the FBI.

Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, was convicted by a jury in March of five felony charges.

These included bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding.

Federal guidelines recommend a prison sentence of 9 to 11.25 years for those crimes, prosecutors say.

Reffitt, who was 49 at the time of his conviction, never entered the Capitol.

But video evidence showed him egging on the crowd and leading other rioters up a set of stairs outside the building.

His emotionally charged trial included testimony from his estranged son Jackson, who brought his father to tears as he told the jury about how his father threatened him if he dared to call the FBI.

"He said, 'If you turn me in, you're a traitor'," Jackson Reffitt told jurors. "'And traitors get shot'."

Reffitt was the first Capitol rioter to go to trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

To date, federal prosecutors have prevailed and won convictions in all but one of 13 trials tied to the Capitol attack.

Federal prosecutors are asking US District Judge Dabney Friedrich to sentence Reffitt to 15 years, more than the US sentencing guidelines recommend.

They cited Reffitt's crime as being "calculated to influence or affect the conduct of government by intimidation or coercion".

"A member of the Texas Three Percenters militia group,...Reffitt was aware of Congress's Joint Session on January 6, 2021, to review and certify the Electoral College ballots, and he wanted to stop it," they wrote in their sentencing memo.

Reffitt's lawyer has sought to portray him as man who felt marginalised and down on his luck after losing his job in 2019.

Depressed and suicidal, his lawyer said he turned to political news on social media and became a fervent believer in former president Donald Trump.