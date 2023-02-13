Texans of Chinese descent fret that 'dreams have been smashed'

HOUSTON - With his hat, big belt buckle and cowboy boots, Ly looks the part of a Texan and even speaks with a twang. He has served in the US Navy but on Saturday, he was doing battle on a different front – against a proposed law that would bar Chinese citizens from owning property in Texas.

About 300 protesters marched through Houston’s Chinatown on Saturday, shouting “Stop Chinese hate” and “Texas is our home”. Demonstrators wearing a Chinese dragon costume marched alongside, and others pounded and clanged drums and cymbals.

Their ire is aimed at a proposal by Republican state Senator Lois Kolkhorst that would bar Chinese, Russian, North Korean and Iranian citizens or businesses from purchasing property in the state.

“I’m a veteran of the United States Navy. I feel that there are many patriots in the military... Some of them probably have the same last name as me. And they cannot... buy any house or land or property in Texas (under this bill). That doesn’t make any sense,” said Ly, 23, who declined to give his full name.

He said he had just obtained US citizenship a few days earlier.

“This law here is discrimination against one people simply because where (they are) from. We are all created equal,” said Nancy Zhao, a 50-year-old accountant.

The distress of people like Zhao and Ly comes as tensions mount between the US and China over a host of issues, including the status of Taiwan and the intrusion earlier this month of a Chinese balloon into US airspace.

After the balloon drifted across the country, President Joe Biden ordered the military to shoot it down, and it fell into the Atlantic Ocean off South Carolina on Feb 4. The Pentagon called it a surveillance airship.

Proponents of the Texas bill say it is needed for national security, and Ms Kolkhorst says it will not affect legal residents, or green card holders.

But ironclad legal protections are not written clearly into the bill as it stands now, experts say, and issues such as how it would affect dual nationals (those who are citizens of the United States and another country, like China) are either not addressed or ambiguous, leading immigrants to fear the worst.

“I worked eight years,” said Frank Win, a 31-year-old scientist. “I paid my tax. You know, I’m working hard. And we just had a little boy last July. So we’re thinking about buying a new house for him.

“But now this bill came out, it’s suddenly like, all my American dreams have been smashed.”

‘Used as a scapegoat’

In the stores of Houston’s Chinatown, English mixes with Mandarin. Stores, including gun shops, have signs in both languages. In Texas, most people over age 21 can carry handguns openly.

Of the state’s 28.8 million inhabitants, 1.4 million self-identify as Asian and 223,500 consider themselves to be of Chinese origin, according to official data.