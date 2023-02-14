Tesla workers launch union campaign in New York

NEW YORK – Tesla workers in New York state are launching a unionisation campaign, teeing up a potential first for the electric-vehicle maker and the latest labour challenge for chief executive officer Elon Musk.

The employees, who label data for Tesla’s Autopilot technology at the company’s plant in Buffalo, New York, sent an e-mail to Mr Musk early on Tuesday with their intent to unionise. Employees say they’re seeking better pay and job security, alongside a reduction in production pressures that they say have been harmful to their health.

Workers at the plant told Bloomberg News that Tesla monitors keystrokes to track how long employees spend per task and how much of the day they spend actively working. This leads some to avoid taking bathroom breaks, six employees said.

“People are tired of being treated like robots,” said Mr Al Celli, a member of the union’s organising committee.

If successful, the union would be a first for Tesla, which unlike other leading automakers, has successfully resisted unionisation at its US factories.

This campaign also represents a new test for the embattled US labour movement, which has recently notched a series of victories at longtime non-union firms, including Amazon, Apple and Starbucks.

“Unionising will further accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy because it will give us a voice in our workplace and in the goals we set for ourselves to accomplish,” the letter to management said. It also urged the company to agree to a set of principles restricting anti-union tactics.

Mr Musk and Tesla’s human resources chief did not respond to e-mailed inquiries. Tesla disbanded its press-relations team in 2020.

‘I want a voice’

The Buffalo plant has more than 800 Autopilot analysts, non-engineering roles that train Tesla’s “full self-driving” technology, including identifying objects in images to help the vehicles recognise them on the road, according to the union. They’re hired at a starting pay of around US$19 (S$25) per hour.

In addition to increased pay, the employees said they aim to secure a say in workplace decision-making, and to curb monitoring, metrics and production pressure.

“We have such a rush to get things done that I don’t know if it’s actually being well thought out,” Mr Celli said. “It’s just, ‘Let’s get this out as fast as we can.’ ”

On Tuesday, employees plan to circulate Valentine-themed leaflets at the plant, reading “Roses are red / violets are blue / forming a union starts with you”, with links to a website where employees can sign union cards.