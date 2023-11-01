Tesla wins first US Autopilot trial involving fatal crash

LOS ANGELES - Tesla on Tuesday won the first US trial over allegations that its Autopilot driver assistant feature led to a death, a major victory for the automaker as it faces several other lawsuits and federal investigations related to the same technology.

The verdict represents Tesla’s second big win in 2023, in which juries have declined to find that its software was defective.

Tesla has been testing and rolling out its Autopilot and more advanced Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, which chief executive Elon Musk has touted as crucial to his company’s future but which has drawn regulatory and legal scrutiny.

The outcome in civil court shows Tesla’s arguments are gaining traction: When something goes wrong on the road, the ultimate responsibility rests with drivers.

The civil lawsuit filed in Riverside County Superior Court alleged the Autopilot system caused owner Micah Lee’s Model 3 to suddenly veer off a highway east of Los Angeles at 105kmh, strike a palm tree and burst into flames, all in the span of seconds.

The 2019 crash killed Mr Lee and seriously injured his two passengers, including a then-8-year-old boy who was disemboweled, court documents show. The trial involved gruesome testimony about the passengers’ injuries, and the plaintiffs asked the jury for US$400 million (S$548 million) plus punitive damages.

Tesla denied liability, saying Lee consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. The electric-vehicle maker also argued it was unclear whether Autopilot was engaged at the time of the crash.

The 12-member jury announced they found the vehicle did not have a manufacturing defect. The verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations, and the vote was 9-3.

Mr Jonathan Michaels, an attorney for the plaintiffs, expressed disappointment in the verdict but said in a statement that Tesla was “pushed to its limits” during the trial.

“The jury’s prolonged deliberation suggests that the verdict still casts a shadow of uncertainty,” he said.

Tesla said its cars are well-designed and make the roads safer. “The jury’s conclusion was the right one,” the company said in a statement.

Tesla won an earlier trial in Los Angeles in April with a strategy of saying it tells drivers that its technology requires human monitoring, despite the “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” names.

That case was about an accident where a Model S swerved into the curb and injured its driver, and jurors told Reuters after the verdict that they believed Tesla warned drivers about its system and driver distraction was to blame.

Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina law professor, said the outcome in both cases show “our juries are still really focused on the idea of a human in the driver’s seat being where the buck stops”.

At the same time, the Riverside case had unique steering issues, said Matthew Wansley, a former general counsel of nuTonomy, an automated driving startup, and associate professor at Cardozo School of Law.