Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Singapore Government has been 'unwelcome' to the company

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Tesla Inc's Elon Musk reiterated that Singapore has been "unwelcome" to the company, doubling down on his previous assertions that the government is not supportive of electric vehicles.

Responding to a tweet inquiring why Tesla is not in Singapore yet, the chief executive officer said the government has been "unwelcome", without elaborating.

Singapore had responded to Musk's past statements about its policies, saying that it supports adoption of hybrid buses and electric vehicles, the Today newspaper reported in June, citing the country's Land Transport Authority.

Musk said in May that Tesla tried to bring its electric vehicles to Singapore but was unsuccessful because the government was "not supportive" of electric vehicles.