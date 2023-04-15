Tearful Biden meets priest in Ireland who gave son last rites

BALLINA, Ireland - US President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Mr Biden during the visit said.

Father Richard Gibbons, who led Mr Biden on a tour of the Catholic shrine of Knock, said he had not known that one of his colleagues, ex-US Army chaplain Father Frank O’Grady, had performed the sacrament until the president arrived.

Beau Biden, the president’s eldest son, died in the United States in 2015 from brain cancer.

“It just so happened, and this is spontaneous, that we have working at the shrine here the chaplain who gave the last rites, the last anointing, to his son in the United States,” Father Gibbons told BBC.

“He (President Biden) wanted to meet him straight away, he dispatched a secret service agent to go and find him. He was crying, it really affected him and then we said a prayer, we said a decade of the rosary for his family, lit a candle and he took a moment or two of private prayer.”

“He laughed, he cried and it just kind of hit the man. You could just see how deeply it all felt and meant to him. It was an extraordinary afternoon.”

Mr Biden, who is wrapping up a three-day trip to Ireland, later visited a nearby County Mayo hospice where he broke ground at its construction in 2017.

A plaque on the ground at the entrance to the hospice is dedicated to Beau Biden.

The president, a devout Catholic, took a moment to look at the plaque before entering the hospice to meet the staff. REUTERS