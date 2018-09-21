Teacher in US charged for making daughter crawl into claw machine to steal prizes

A man at a New Hampshire mall in the United States thought he had figured out how to beat one of the most frustrating games at the arcade: the claw machine.

Anthony Helinski, a 34-year-old school teacher, was filmed last week allegedly making his young daughter climb inside one such machine to steal the prizes inside.

Footage of the incident was uploaded on the Salem New Hampshire Police Department's Facebook page on Monday (Sept 17).

In the video, Helinski is shown squatting in front of a claw machine with a young child next to him as he gives instructions to the toddler inside the machine.

At least two prizes, a Nintendo DS gaming system and a Nintendo Switch, are passed from the machine's front slot to Helinski, who tells the toddler to "hurry up".

The child next to Helinski is seen grabbing one of the prizes and jumping excitedly, exclaiming: "Yes, it works!"

Helinski then tells the toddler inside the machine, who appears to be stuck, how to get out.

The video ends with the toddler climbing head-first out of the machine's front slot.

In the Facebook post, the police requested for the public's assistance in identifying Helinski.

ABC News reported that a warrant was issued for Helinski's arrest and that he turned himself in to the authorities on Wednesday.

He was charged with trespassing, child endangerment and criminal theft.

In addition, he was placed on administrative leave by school authorities.

Helinski is out on bail and is due to appear in court on Oct 29.