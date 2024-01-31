Taylor Swift love affair sparks Republican conspiracy theory mania

WASHINGTON - You knew Taylor Swift was influential, but Republicans are now crediting the singer with James-Bond-villain-level powers in a wacky conspiracy theory claiming the singer’s romance with NFL star Travis Kelce is really a plot to rig the Super Bowl and get President Joe Biden reelected.

The relationship between the pop powerhouse and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has gripped the nation for weeks, with TV cameras repeatedly panning from the field during the team’s surging NFL season to a cheering Swift in the stands.

Fascination peaked this weekend when the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens to book their berth in February’s Super Bowl and, in the midst of celebrations, Swift descended onto the field to kiss Kelce, fresh from playing one of the best games of his life.

Fairy tale? Well, not for Republicans.

Right-wingers – who, like their leader Donald Trump, increasingly see conspiracy theories under every stone – detected not a love story but a deep-state psychological operation against the American people and the November presidential election.

Fox News hosted a discussion with a former FBI agent asking: “Is Taylor Swift a Pentagon asset?“

A Trump media booster, Ms Laura Loomer, told her more than 800,000 followers on X, the former Twitter, that “The Democrats’ Taylor Swift election interference psyop is happening in the open.”

And Mr Vivek Ramaswamy, a failed Republican presidential candidate now fully behind Trump’s bid for a second term, suggested there is a plot to boost Mr Biden through a faked Swift-Kelce relationship and a rigged Chiefs victory in the Super Bowl.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple,” he wrote on X. “Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”