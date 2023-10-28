Taylor Swift is now billionaire pop star, net worth soars to over $1 billion: Report

It has not been a cruel summer for American pop star Taylor Swift.

Besides dating American professional footballer Travis Kelce, the 33-year-old is celebrating her new status as a billionaire.

Her net worth is now about US$1.1billion (S$1.51 billion), reported Bloomberg.

This is the “most definitive account” of Swift’s wealth, which shows that she is one of the few recording artists to build a 10-figure fortune almost entirely from her music, said the news outlet on Friday, when Swift released a new re-recording of her 2014 album, 1989, which includes five unheard songs.

Swift became a billionaire because of her Eras tour, which began in March 2023 in the American state of Arizona.

The US leg of her tour, which concluded in August, has generated more than US$700 million in ticket sales so far. This has not included profits from her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, or the upcoming international leg of the tour.

Her 53 US concerts in 2023 have also added US$4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product, according to estimates from Bloomberg.

Swift’s international tour kicks off in South America in November and the rest of the tour continues in 2024, including six shows in Singapore in March.

Besides sold-out concerts, Swift is also breaking box office records with her concert film, which features her record-breaking stadium tour.

The film began airing in October in some countries and will be rolled out across 100 countries, including Singapore where it will hit the big screen on Nov 3.

During the film’s opening weekend, it generated an estimated US$92.8 million in ticket sales in US and Canadian theatres, according to market researcher Comscore Inc.

Bloomberg, in its analysis of Swift’s wealth, has described it as “conservative” and based only on assets and earnings that could be traced or confirmed based on publicly disclosed figures.

The calculation took into account the estimated value of her music catalogue and five homes, as well as earnings from music sales, streaming deals, concert tickets and merchandise.

For instance, Swift’s music catalogue, which comprises songs released by her since 2019, is worth an estimated US$400 million. She also earned US$370 million from merchandise sales and concert tickets.