Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

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Cars arriving ahead of a reported wedding between singer Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce, in New York City, on July 3.

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are widely expected to cap their three-year love story on July 3 with a wedding celebration in New York where a frenzy of activity surrounded the arena expected to host the pop megastar and one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

While neither has confirmed plans publicly, the New York Post’s Page Six reported on July 2, citing unnamed sources, that the two had already wed.

Reuters was unable to confirm that report.

But a heavy media presence and barricades around New York’s Madison Square Garden fuelled expectations of a major event, as passersby stopped to snap photos and videos on their phones.

Workers spent days this week unloading food and scenery into the iconic Manhattan arena.

Workers setting up curtains inside Madison Square Garden, the venue for the reported wedding celebrations of singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, in New York, on July 3. PHOTO: REUTERS

Scaffolding with heavy black curtains was in place, preventing crowds from spotting people on arrival, and a sign posted by an entrance on July 2 warned anyone entering to maintain strict confidentiality.

People were spotted rolling a white gown in a large garment bag into the venue on July 3.

Workers thought to be part of the reported wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce crossing a road outside Madison Square Garden, in New York City, on July 3. PHOTO: REUTERS

Officials including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani have dropped hints that something is coming, and US media have reported the pair plan a cocktail hour for 1,000 people at the start of a long holiday weekend when the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence from British rule.

The couple through a publicist on July 2 said they had donated US$26 million (S$33 million) to several charities in the city and elsewhere this week.

Country music star Dolly Parton thanked Swift and Kelce on social media on July 3 for a US$2 million donation to her charity, which sends free books to children.

While she made no mention of a wedding, Parton’s post included a playful nod to any children the couple may have in the future.

“It’s evident that you two have made giving back a key part of your life. So, hey, when you have the firstborn, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby,” Parton said.

‘Royal wedding’

The buzzy event coincides with brutally hot weather. Temperatures were forecast to top 100 deg F (37.8 deg C) and will likely test the stamina of onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of the celebrity couple or their famous guests.

Outside Swift’s Manhattan home, some of her fans, known as “Swifties”, used portable fans to try and stay cool.

Alison Walsh stopped with her 11-year-old daughter – one of the Swifties – on the West 31st Street side of the arena to peer through police-lined barricades at a large white tent.

“When we heard this was going down, we wanted to be here. It is the closest thing to a royal wedding in the US,” said the 46-year-old Walsh, who was visiting from Connecticut and is also a Swift fan.

The couple’s love story began in 2023 when Kelce tried unsuccessfully to meet Swift backstage at one of her concerts, but succeeded in capturing her attention and warming her heart by recounting his disappointment on a podcast.

Both are 36 years old. As the relationship grew, they appeared publicly together at her concerts, his Kansas City Chiefs games and on Saturday Night Live, leading to an August 2025 engagement announcement on Instagram that read “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

One of the most successful musicians of all time, the writer of Love Story and Shake It Off has won 14 Grammy Awards and shattered records with a global concert tour that made her a billionaire.

Kelce, one of the National Football League’s best-known players, helped the Kansas City Chiefs win three Super Bowls alongside star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He also co-hosts the popular sports and pop culture podcast New Heights.

‘Very proud moment’

Kelce first tried to meet Swift after she performed at Kansas City, Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs, as part of her Eras Tour, a retrospective of her two-decade career.

He failed to make it through security and said on his podcast that he was “a little butthurt” he did not get the chance to meet Swift and give her a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number.

Swift was charmed, recounting on a later New Heights episode that the gesture reminded her of “an ‘80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like, standing outside of my window with a boombox and being like, ‘I want to date you’.”

She said she thought, “If this guy isn’t crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

Law enforcement personnel are seen in a closed street near Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations, in New York City on July 3. PHOTO: AFP

In a documentary about the Eras Tour, Swift said, “The most meaningful relationship I’ve ever had started with a man saying he was butthurt that I didn’t want to meet him,” adding it was the “greatest surprise of my life”.

Kelce went on to attend multiple Eras Tour performances and surprised a London audience by taking the stage in a tuxedo and top hat and carrying Swift to a couch during the song I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

On a July 3 episode of New Heights, there was no mention of a wedding. But when asked to choose, podcast guest Prince William named that surprise appearance on stage at Wembley Stadium as more iconic than Travis’ 2015 touchdown at the same venue.

“Definitely a very proud moment of my life,” responded Travis. REUTERS