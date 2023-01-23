California Chinese New Year shooting suspect found dead

TORRANCE, United States -The man wanted for a mass shooting in California during Lunar New Year is dead, apparently from suicide, police in Los Angeles said on Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said police had tracked a wanted van and when officers approached, they heard one gunshot from within the van.

“The suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Mr Luna said.

The man was named as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

“I can confirm that there are no outstanding suspects from the mass shooting incident,” Mr Luna said, adding the motive for the attack, which left 10 people dead, was not yet known.

“The investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff’s homicide detectives are working around the clock gathering additional information and working on determining the motive behind this extremely tragic event,” he said.

California police broke into the van after a lengthy stand-off earlier Sunday, where images showed a body slumped in the driver’s seat.

The hunt began 12 hours earlier after a man – described by police as Asian – began firing at a club in Monterey Park, a city in Los Angeles County with a large Asian community.

Witnesses said he had fired indiscriminately, and appeared to be heavily armed.

At least 10 other people were wounded, some of them critically.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said police responded to emergency calls just after 10pm on Saturday (2pm on Sunday, Singapore time) and found people pouring out of the premises.

“Unfortunately,” he added, paramedics “did pronounce 10 of the victims deceased at the scene”.

Five of the dead were women and five men, officials said, without providing ages or names.