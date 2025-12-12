Straitstimes.com header logo

Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing makes first in-court appearance

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, U.S., December 11, 2025. Rick Egan/Pool via Reuters

Suspect Tyler Robinson appearing at a Dec 11 court hearing in Provo, Utah.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, appeared in court; his lawyers want to limit media access for a fair trial.
  • Judge Graf is considering banning cameras in the courtroom to protect Robinson's presumption of innocence amid "extraordinary" public attention.
  • Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder; prosecutors seek the death penalty, while Kirk's widow wants courtroom transparency.

PROVO, Utah - Lawyers for Tyler Robinson, the accused killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, sought on Dec 11 to limit media access to ensure a fair trial as the 22-year-old man made his first in-person court appearance.

Robinson, wearing a shirt ‍and tie, ​sat next to his attorneys in the courtroom around 6km from where Kirk, 31, an ally of President Donald Trump, was

shot dead on Sept 10.

Robinson’s father, mother and brother ​were also ​present, his attorney Richard Novak told the court.

The proceedings in Provo, Utah, before District Court Judge Tony Graf went into closed session shortly after starting. The public, including Robinson’s relatives, were asked to leave temporarily, and ‍a video feed was shut off.

During the closed session, Judge Graf and the attorneys were to discuss what could ​be made public from previous closed sessions. The ⁠judge, who is weighing a request from Robinson’s lawyers to ban cameras from the courtroom, said he would rule on the access questions later on Dec 11.

Robinson is accused of firing a single round from a rooftop that killed ​Kirk during a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, about 65km south of Salt ‌Lake City, as Kirk debated with students.

Kirk’s death ​sparked denunciations of political violence across the ideological spectrum. 

Since Robinson’s first court appearance via video link on Oct 27, Judge Graf has made rulings designed to protect his presumption of innocence in a case he said had drawn “extraordinary” public attention.

The judge ruled Robinson could appear in court in regular clothes but must be physically restrained. Judge Graf prohibited media from filming or photographing Robinson’s shackles after his lawyers said images of him restrained and in prison clothing could prejudice jurors. 

Tyler Robinson (centre) is accused of firing a single round from a rooftop that killed ​Conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Sept 10 university debate.

PHOTO: REUTERS

One videographer and ‍one photographer have been designated by the court to share images and audio from the courtroom with ​other news outlets.

Mrs Erika Kirk - Charlie Kirk’s widow and now head of his conservative Turning Point organisation - has called for cameras to be allowed ​in the courtroom to preserve transparency.

Robinson is charged with seven criminal counts, including ‌aggravated murder, obstruction of justice for disposing of evidence, and witness tampering for asking his roommate to delete incriminating texts.

Prosecutors said they would seek the death ‌penalty. REUTERS

See more on

