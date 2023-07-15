Suspect charged with decade-old murders on New York's Long Island

NEW YORK - A man has been charged with six counts of murder for killing three women in New York more than a decade ago and leaving their bodies near a Long Island beach, according to a bail application the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office filed on Friday.

Eleven sets of human remains were found in 2010 and 2011 along an isolated stretch of Gilgo Beach on an Atlantic barrier island about 60km east of New York City.

The killings drew national attention.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office requested in Friday’s bail application that Rex A. Heuermann, an architect in his late 50s who lived a 20-minute drive from Gilgo Beach in Massapequa Park, be remanded into custody without bail while he awaits prosecution for three counts each of murder in the first and second degree.

Speaking to reporters outside a home in the Long Island town of Massapequa, Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney Harrison said on Friday that a male suspect had been arrested at 8.30pm on Thursday in Midtown Manhattan.

He did not identify the suspect but said a grand jury was expected to hand down an indictment on Friday afternoon.

Commissioner Harrison said more information would be provided at a press conference at 4pm on Friday (4am on Saturday, Singapore time).

Some bodies were found wrapped in burlap bags, and five of the victims were identified as missing prostitutes who had advertised for clients online, including on Craigslist, police have said.

The remains were linked to nine women, one man and a toddler girl.

Police have said that one person might be responsible for all the murders. REUTERS