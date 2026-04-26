Suspect at White House correspondents’ dinner shooting had multiple weapons, bulletproof vest: Trump

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WASHINGTON - A man armed with multiple weapons wearing a bulletproof vest charged a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25 , wounding a law enforcement officer, President Donald Trump said.

Mr Trump, speaking at a press briefing at the White House, described the man as a “would-be assassin” and a “lone wolf” from California, adding that he charged past a security checkpoint.

He said: “One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a, obviously, a very good bulletproof vest.

“We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it’s not a particularly secure building.”

US President Donald Trump posted a photo, showing the alleged shooter, on his Truth Social account. PHOTO: DONALD J. TRUMP/TRUTH SOCIAL

Asked if he was the man’s the intended target, Mr Trump said, “I guess.”

He added that the hotel hosting the event was “not a particularly secure” facility.

“We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it’s not a particularly secure building,” Mr Trump said of the Washington Hilton hotel that has hosted major political events since it opened in 1965. REUTERS, AFP