Suspect arrested after Texas shooting spree leaves six dead

HOUSTON - A Texas gunman has been arrested after a rampage across the US state left six people dead and three injured, including two police officers, authorities said early on Dec 6.

The shooting spree occurred over the span of several hours on Dec 5 in Austin, where four victims were shot dead and the suspect engaged in a shootout with police, and in the San Antonio area where a man and woman were found dead in a home.

“We strongly believe one suspect is responsible for all of the incidents,” Mr Robin Henderson, interim chief for the Austin Police Department, said of the Austin killings.

The suspect, who was not identified, “is in custody and no longer poses a threat to our Austin community.”

At least four incidents were tied to the suspect across the Texas capital, including two double homicides, the wounding of a police officer near a school, and the non-fatal shooting of a cyclist.