Suspect arrested after Molotov cocktail attack at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home

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No one was hurt in the attack on the home of OpenAI chief Sam Altman.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a person for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman’s home and for making threats outside the artificial intelligence startup’s headquarters, the company said on April 10.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt. We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe,” an OpenAI spokesperson said.

The company is assisting law enforcement agencies with their investigation, it added.

In a post on X, the San Francisco police department said an unknown male subject threw an incendiary device at a North Beach residence, and then went on to make threats about burning down a building, following which the suspect was immediately detained.

The department said its officers developed probable cause to place the 20-year-old under arrest during the investigation.

The post did not give further details about the attacks or threats and did not name Mr Altman or OpenAI.

The startup has recently faced a backlash ​over its move to strike a deal with ​the US ⁠government to let it use its technology in classified military operations, after rival Anthropic and Washington got into a dispute.

A recent NBC News poll found that AI is less popular than US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. REUTERS