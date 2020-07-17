Susan Rice outlines what she would bring as VP ahead of US Democratic Convention

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The first rule of applying for the job of vice president is to never talk openly about applying for the job.

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice stayed just within that line Friday when asked why she would be "the perfect vice presidential running mate for Joe Biden."

"First of all, let me say it's an extraordinary group of women that are being considered and I'm honored to be among those that the vice president is reportedly considering," Rice told the syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

After extolling her experience in the White House, she said, "And when we have a pandemic and an economic crisis, and a racial justice crisis, and our leadership role in the world is at the lowest level any of us can imagine, we're going to need the government to work. We're going to need results. And what I can do is bring help to Joe Biden to make that happen."

Six in 10 Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than half of the public saying they disapprove "strongly," a Washington Post-ABC News poll found.

Only 38 per cent of Americans approve of Trump's handling of Covid-19.

As the pandemic continues, the American public has increasingly shifted away from the president, according to the poll published Friday.

In May, the same poll found a 46 per cent approval rate with 53 per cent disapproving, down from March when the numbers were 51 per cent approve to 45 per cent disapprove.

More than half of Americans - 52 per cent - said they "strongly" disapprove of the president's handling of the health crisis, up from 36 per cent in March.

The poll released Friday was conducted July 12-15 and has a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.