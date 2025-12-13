Oil supertanker Skipper, seized by US near Venezuela, is heading to Houston, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A satellite image showing the very large crude carrier Skipper off Port Jose, Venezuela, in November 2025.

HOUSTON - The oil supertanker Skipper that was seized by the US ‍near ​Venezuela this week as part of ‍an increased pressure strategy against President Nicolas Maduro, is heading to Houston, ​two ​sources said on Dec 12.

The Very Large Crude Carrier - which is carrying about 1.85 million barrels of Venezuela’s Merey heavy ‍crude, according to satellite images analysed by TankerTrackers.com - is too ​large to enter the ⁠Houston port and will need to anchor nearby and offload the cargo to smaller ships, the sources added.

The Houston-Galveston sector of the US Coast ​Guard and Port Houston did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, ​the cargo’s seller, did not reply to a request for comment.

US Attorney-General Pam Bondi said this week the tanker was intercepted and retained under a seizure warrant.

Guyana’s maritime authority said it was falsely flying the country’s flag.

The seizure ‍of the sanctioned oil tanker has sharply escalated tensions between ​Washington and Caracas.