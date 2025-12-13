Straitstimes.com header logo

Oil supertanker Skipper, seized by US near Venezuela, is heading to Houston, sources say

A satellite image showing the very large crude carrier Skipper off Port Jose, Venezuela, in November 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • US seized the oil supertanker Skipper near Venezuela, escalating tensions with Caracas, as part of pressure against President Maduro.
  • The Skipper, falsely flying Guyana's flag, carries about 1.85 million barrels of Venezuelan Merey heavy crude.
  • The tanker is heading to Houston but is too large for the port, requiring cargo offloading to smaller ships.

HOUSTON - The oil supertanker Skipper that was

seized by the US

‍near ​Venezuela this week as part of ‍an increased pressure strategy against President Nicolas Maduro, is heading to Houston, ​two ​sources said on Dec 12. 

The Very Large Crude Carrier - which is carrying about 1.85 million barrels of Venezuela’s Merey heavy ‍crude, according to satellite images analysed by TankerTrackers.com - is too ​large to enter the ⁠Houston port and will need to anchor nearby and offload the cargo to smaller ships, the sources added. 

The Houston-Galveston sector of the US Coast ​Guard and Port Houston did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, ​the cargo’s seller, did not reply to a request for comment.

US Attorney-General Pam Bondi said this week the tanker was intercepted and retained under a seizure warrant.

Guyana’s maritime authority said it was falsely flying the country’s flag.

The seizure ‍of the sanctioned oil tanker has sharply escalated tensions between ​Washington and Caracas.

Washington is

preparing to intercept more ships

transporting Venezuelan ​oil, sources familiar with the matter said ‌on Dec 11. REUTERS

