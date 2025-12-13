Oil supertanker Skipper, seized by US near Venezuela, is heading to Houston, sources say
AI generated
seized by the USnear Venezuela this week as part of an increased pressure strategy against President Nicolas Maduro, is heading to Houston, two sources said on Dec 12.
The Very Large Crude Carrier - which is carrying about 1.85 million barrels of Venezuela’s Merey heavy crude, according to satellite images analysed by TankerTrackers.com - is too large to enter the Houston port and will need to anchor nearby and offload the cargo to smaller ships, the sources added.
The Houston-Galveston sector of the US Coast Guard and Port Houston did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, the cargo’s seller, did not reply to a request for comment.
US Attorney-General Pam Bondi said this week the tanker was intercepted and retained under a seizure warrant.
Guyana’s maritime authority said it was falsely flying the country’s flag.
The seizure of the sanctioned oil tanker has sharply escalated tensions between Washington and Caracas.
preparing to intercept more shipstransporting Venezuelan oil, sources familiar with the matter said on Dec 11. REUTERS