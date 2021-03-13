Summit and high-level diplomacy signal Washington's Asia priorities

That Asia and the Indo-Pacific are the Joe Biden administration's top foreign policy priorities is clear from the calibrated flurry of diplomatic activity in the coming days.

And in a strong signal to allies, and to China, the schedule kicked off with a 90-minute summit of leaders of the Quad - India, Japan, Australia and the United States - yesterday morning US time. It was Mr Biden's first summit as President. Alongside him was Vice-President Kamala Harris.