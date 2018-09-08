Subway station buried in Sept 11 attacks is reopening

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - When the twin towers fell on Sept 11, 2001, they came crashing down on the Cortlandt Street subway stop on the No. 1 line. The station was buried under debris, its sturdy beams bent like paper clips.

For nearly 17 years, the station has sat unused - achingly missing from the New York City subway map - even as a new sprawling World Trade Center complex has sprouted aboveground.

At long last, the station was set to reopen on Saturday.

The unveiling is a pivotal moment for New York - the last major piece in the city's quest to rebuild what was lost, just before the anniversary of the attack. But the fact that it took so long is a glaring reminder of the dysfunction among the region's transit agencies.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which runs the subway system, only began to build the new station in 2015 after the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey handed over control of the site after finishing other parts of the area.

"It's long overdue," said Mitchell L. Moss, director of the Rudin Centre for Transportation Policy and Management at New York University.

"It was a major challenge to rebuild the subway at the same time you're rebuilding the site above it."

The station, which will be called WTC Cortlandt to reflect its connection to the site, cost US$181.8 million (S$250 million) and features a mosaic by artist Ann Hamilton using words from the Declaration of Independence.

Piece by piece, a new World Trade Center has risen around it, including 1 World Trade Center, which looms over an area that was once in ruins.

There are other new high-rises, a memorial and museum, and the soaring Oculus, its wings perched atop the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, which has been criticised for its opulence.

Lower Manhattan has rebounded and thrived, pulsating with businesses, residences, restaurants and stores, the kind of urban energy that seemed unimaginable in the weeks and months following the death and destruction that unfolded over several terrible hours on that September day. The return of the subway station underscores the rebirth.

The No. 1 train has bypassed the station for years. On Sept 11, part of the route collapsed under the avalanche of falling debris.

Shortly after the attack, John Ferrelli, chief of infrastructure for the subways, assessed the damage: "We basically had dozens of floors of a huge building falling from 600 feet right on top of our roof. It was like a pile driver."

Subway leaders planned to hold an event on Saturday to celebrate the opening before the public was allowed in at noon. It is a rare piece of good news at a time when the subway is in crisis, with seemingly constant delays more than a year after Governor Andrew Cuomo declared the system to be in a state of emergency. Cuomo, a Democrat, is not scheduled to be part of the programme, according to a news release provided by the MTA.

Benjamin Kabak, a transit advocate who runs a popular website about the subway, said it was good the project was finished, even if it took way too long.

"It's not exactly one of their crowning achievements," Kabak said, referring to the MTA. "They had a lot of back and forth with the Port Authority."

The new station is wheelchair-accessible, with three elevators, and has fewer columns to make it easier to traverse. It will have electronic signs with real-time train information, like other new stations.

The station will help connect the World Trade Center to neighbourhoods along the No. 1 line on Manhattan's West Side, Moss said.

"This station," he said, "is going to help all of Lower Manhattan flourish."