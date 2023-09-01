Study quantifies link between greenhouse gases, polar bear survival

WASHINGTON - Polar bears have long symbolised the dangers posed by climate change, as rising temperatures melt away the Arctic sea ice which they depend upon for survival.

But quantifying the impact of a single oil well or coal power plant on the tundra predators had eluded scientists, until now.

A new report published in the journal Science on Thursday shows it is possible to calculate how much new greenhouse gas emissions will increase the number of ice-free days in the bears’ habitats, and how that in turn will affect the percentage of cubs that reach adulthood.

By achieving this level of granularity, the two authors hope to close a loophole in US law.

Although the apex carnivores have had endangered species protections since 2008, a long-standing legal opinion prevents climate considerations from affecting decisions on whether to grant permits to new fossil fuel projects.

“We have presented the information necessary to rescind the Bernhardt Memo,” first co-author Steven Amstrup, a zoologist with Polar Bears International and the University of Wyoming, told AFP, referring to the legal caveat which was named after an attorney in former president George W. Bush’s administration.

The memo stated it was beyond the scope of existing science to distinguish the impacts of a specific source of carbon emissions from the impacts of all greenhouse gasses since the beginning of the industrial age.

Cub survival imperiled

Polar bears rely heavily on the sea ice environment for hunting seals, travelling, mating and more.

When sea ice melts in summer, the apex carnivores retreat onto land or unproductive ice far from the shore, where they endure long stretches of fasting. These periods are growing longer as global temperatures rise.

A landmark paper published in Nature in 2020 was the first to calculate links between changes in the sea ice caused by climate and polar bear demographics.

Building on this work, Dr Amstrup and second co-author Cecilia Bitz, a climatologist, established the mathematical relationships between greenhouse emissions and fasting days as well as cub survival, in 15 out of 19 of the polar bears’ subpopulations, between 1979 and 2020.

For example, the world currently emits 50 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide or equivalent gasses into the atmosphere annually, and that is reducing the rate of cub survival by over three percentage points per year in the South Beaufort Sea subpopulation.