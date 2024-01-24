Trump projected to defeat Haley in New Hampshire to move closer to White House nomination

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - Donald Trump was projected to win New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary election on Jan 23, according to Edison Research.

It would further assert his dominance over the party as he heads towards a likely November rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

With 50 per cent of the expected vote tallied, according to Edison, Trump held a comfortable 54.6 per cent to 43.5 per cent for his only remaining rival, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

Mrs Haley had hoped the north-eastern state’s sizeable cadre of independent voters would carry her to an upset win that might loosen Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party.

“This race is far from over,” she told her supporters at a primary night party in Concord, challenging Trump to debate her. “I’m a fighter. And I’m scrappy. And now we’re the last one standing next to Donald Trump.”

At his own party in Nashua, Trump opened his speech by mocking Mrs Haley, calling her an “imposter” and saying, “She’s doing, like, a speech like she won. She didn’t win. She lost. ... She had a very bad night.”

His remarks followed a series of angry posts on his Truth Social app, calling her “DELUSIONAL.”

Trump will become the first Republican to sweep competitive votes in both Iowa - where he won by a record-setting margin eight days ago - and New Hampshire since 1976, when the two states cemented their status as the first nominating contests.

While the final margin was still unclear, the results will likely increase calls from some Republicans for Mrs Haley to drop out of the race.

Her campaign vowed in a memo on Jan 23 to push forward until “Super Tuesday” in early March, when Republicans in 15 states and one territory vote on the same day.

The next contest is scheduled for Feb 24 in South Carolina, where Mrs Haley was born and served two terms as governor.

Despite her ties, however, Trump has racked up endorsements from most of the state’s Republican figures, and opinion polls show him with a wide lead.

Mrs Haley finished third in Iowa, just behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, while focusing much of her early campaign on New Hampshire, where the more moderate electorate was expected to offer perhaps her best chance of winning a state over Trump.

New Hampshire was the first contest to feature a one-on-one matchup between Trump and Mrs Haley, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, once seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger, dropped out on Jan 21 and endorsed Trump.