Trump projected to defeat Haley in New Hampshire to move closer to White House nomination

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - Donald Trump was projected to win New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary election on Jan 23, according to Edison Research.
It would further assert his dominance over the party as he heads towards a likely November rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.
With 50 per cent of the expected vote tallied, according to Edison, Trump held a comfortable 54.6 per cent to 43.5 per cent for his only remaining rival, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.
Mrs Haley had hoped the north-eastern state’s sizeable cadre of independent voters would carry her to an upset win that might loosen Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party.
“This race is far from over,” she told her supporters at a primary night party in Concord, challenging Trump to debate her. “I’m a fighter. And I’m scrappy. And now we’re the last one standing next to Donald Trump.”
At his own party in Nashua, Trump opened his speech by mocking Mrs Haley, calling her an “imposter” and saying, “She’s doing, like, a speech like she won. She didn’t win. She lost. ... She had a very bad night.”
His remarks followed a series of angry posts on his Truth Social app, calling her “DELUSIONAL.”
Trump will become the first Republican to sweep competitive votes in both Iowa - where he won by a record-setting margin eight days ago - and New Hampshire since 1976, when the two states cemented their status as the first nominating contests.
While the final margin was still unclear, the results will likely increase calls from some Republicans for Mrs Haley to drop out of the race.
Her campaign vowed in a memo on Jan 23 to push forward until “Super Tuesday” in early March, when Republicans in 15 states and one territory vote on the same day.
The next contest is scheduled for Feb 24 in South Carolina, where Mrs Haley was born and served two terms as governor.
Despite her ties, however, Trump has racked up endorsements from most of the state’s Republican figures, and opinion polls show him with a wide lead.
Mrs Haley finished third in Iowa, just behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, while focusing much of her early campaign on New Hampshire, where the more moderate electorate was expected to offer perhaps her best chance of winning a state over Trump.
New Hampshire was the first contest to feature a one-on-one matchup between Trump and Mrs Haley, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, once seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger, dropped out on Jan 21 and endorsed Trump.
Despite Trump’s projected win on Jan 23, however, exit polls hinted at his potential vulnerabilities in a general election campaign.
He faces four sets of criminal charges for a range of offences, including his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat and his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021.
Mrs Haley has questioned his mental fitness and warned another Trump presidency would bring “chaos”, polls had indicated her efforts would be little more than a road bump for Trump in New Hampshire.
“If you want a losing candidate who puts America last, vote for Nikki Haley,” Trump said in his final pitch at a rally in Laconia village.
“But if you want a president who puts America first every single time, you’re going to vote for Donald J. Trump.”
Earlier on Jan 23, voters gathered nearby outside a school turned polling station and chatted about the primary battle.
The state office responsible for organising the vote told Fox News that “voter turnout is very strong”.
New Hampshire, in the north-east United States, is more Haley-friendly than states she will subsequently face, and continuing into February will be a tough sell without a win or at least a narrow loss.
Mrs Haley – aged 52 to Trump’s 77 – sounded defiant on Jan 23 as voting started, telling Fox News “political elites are saying we all need to coalesce around him”.
“This is not a coronation. This is a democracy,” she said.
“We are going to have a strong showing today here in New Hampshire.”
Biden not on ballot
Mr Biden is not on the ballot in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, having supported an effort by his party to move their first primary election to the more diverse state of South Carolina.
New Hampshire supporters were still able to vote for him by writing Mr Biden’s name on the ballot, which could be a barometer of his political strength.
The Democratic president, whose advisers are anticipating a rematch with Trump, took aim at Republicans over their efforts curb abortion rights in a Virginia speech on Jan 23.
But his remarks were interrupted repeatedly by hecklers protesting his policies towards Israel.
The US Supreme Court, with a conservative majority made possible by three justices who joined the court under Trump, eliminated a nationwide right to abortion in 2022, galvanising Democratic voters in that year’s congressional elections.
Mr Biden also has cast Trump as a would-be dictator and a threat to democracy. REUTERS, AFP