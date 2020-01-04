Strike on Iranian general Soleimani changes rule of the game - nobody is off limits

WASHINGTON - Iran has been escalating its actions against the United States and its allies, while President Donald Trump has been restrained, top administration officials said on Friday (Jan 3) in the wake of the US air strike that killed Iran's top general and sharply raised fears of retaliation by Iran that would plunge the two sides into a war.

And beyond the immediate tactical reason for the strike - ostensibly to stop major attacks across the region on Americans - it changes the game and sends a message to allies and enemies alike that President Trump, while not wanting to get into wars overseas, is willing to use force.

Last week's attack by an Iranian proxy group on an Iraqi-American base in Kirkuk where an American civilian contractor was killed and American soldiers injured, was the 11th attack in two months by Qassem Soleimani and his proxies, a senior US administration official told journalists.

Separately, Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran, speaking to The Straits Times, referenced attacks by Iranian proxies in 2018 on US diplomatic facilities in Basra and Baghdad.

The US had warned Iran then, but had not been taken seriously, he said.

"We said we were not going to permit Iran the fiction of deniable attacks and if they injure or harm (anyone) we will take decisive action," Mr Hook said. The warning had been repeated "countless times" since, and it was Iran that had escalated the attacks, he maintained.

"The President showed restraint, repeatedly, to avoid a military response. And the Iranian regime did not take our threats seriously," he said.

Mr Trump last year resisted the nudging of his notoriously hawkish then National Security Adviser John Bolton to attack Iran. He called off a strike at the last minute. He has preferred the sanctions route to pressuring Iran. And he has also allowed (eventually fruitless) third-country diplomatic initiatives, including by French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Separately, the Washington Post quoted an unnamed White House official as saying: "The argument is, if you don't ever respond to them, they think they can get by with anything."

The legality, merits and risk of the strike are being furiously debated in Washington. Senior administration officials rejected the term "assassination".

"Assassinations are not allowed under law," one official said.

Related Story Soleimani assassination tilts US, Iran towards war

"Revenge killings, non-judicial executions are not. The criteria is do you have overwhelming evidence that somebody is going to launch a military or terrorist attack against you. Check that box."

"The second one is do you have some legal means to... have this guy arrested by... authorities. Check that box because there's no way anybody was going to stop Qassem Soleimani in the places he was running around - Damascus, Beirut. And so, you take lethal action against him."

Certainly the strike is a huge gamble, and there is worry over how Iran will respond.

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted repeatedly that Americans were safer with Soleimani eliminated. A response from Iran or its proxies that causes American casualties would be bad news politically at home for the President.

"They (the Iranian regime) have to respond, because they are in a corner; the only question if where, when and how," a security expert who specialises in the region told ST, asking not to be identified.

Related Story Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent a war, not start one

Related Story Slain Qassem Soleimani was unlikely celebrity and architect of Iran's regional influence

"It is likely they will strike in places where they have a strong network, and the Americans have weak networks," he added.

But beyond tactical advantage at what could be the start of a slide into war, the strike that killed Soleimani - clearly orders of magnitude greater than Iran's individual provocations - has also changed the rules of the game.

Regardless of what triggered the President to authorise the strike - and against no ordinary general but the most visible of Iran's official figures - it sent a message that nobody is off limits.

"Soleimani moved around openly in the region because though they knew he was being watched, the Iranians never thought the Americans would target him," the regional security expert said.

It is a message that will not be lost in other trouble spots, the obvious one being North Korea.