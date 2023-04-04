Stormy Daniels: Woman at centre of Trump indictment is porn star-turned-ghostbuster

NEW YORK – Adult film star Stormy Daniels has built a lucrative business empire around her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with former president Donald Trump and earned legions of fans for her breezy retorts to those who cast her as an immoral woman.

Her popularity and profits appeared to get a boost with the news of Trump’s indictment on Thursday in a case involving a US$130,000 (S$172,340) hush payment she received in the waning days of his 2016 election campaign.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and love!” she posted on Twitter after news of the criminal charges broke. “#Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in.”

Ms Daniels, 44, is an author, director and media personality.

She launched her own reality TV show Spooky Babes, in which she searches haunted houses as a “paranormal investigator”, and she once flirted with a US Senate bid as a Democrat-turned-Republican.

When a Twitter user asked what “the whore” was doing one day this week, Ms Daniels responded: “Not sure why you’re curious but... Just fed my horse and mucked stalls, signing photos and #teamstormy shirts and mailing them, booking crew/location for a music video I’m directing, floating in my pool and then my live show.”

“Basically the usual,” she added.

She is not shy about capitalising on the attention around her connection to Trump.

She points out he has done the same – but, in her view, has faced far less criticism.

“You take the opportunity,” Ms Daniels said on a Wednesday live stream on OnlyFans, an online subscription platform known for adult content, according to a report by British newspaper The Independent.

“Isn’t that what America is all about?“

Trump has raised more than US$2 million for his legal defense since predicting on March 18 that he would soon be arrested, according to his campaign.

A Trump fund-raising group sent an e-mail asking supporters for more contributions after his indictment.

After he announced his impending arrest, searches for Ms Daniels on the Pornhub website jumped 21,655 per cent, according to the site’s research and analysis branch.

A spokesman for Ms Daniels could not be reached for comment.

Vindication

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is married to a fellow adult film star and has a young daughter and a horse farm, according to her social media profiles.

Her childhood was marred by sexual assault and poverty.

Growing up in Louisiana with a single mother, “we were just trash. And my mum was a train wreck, and my clothes didn’t fit, and I was poor and I smelled”, Ms Daniels told Vice News in 2021.