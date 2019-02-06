Stormy Daniels allowed to drop defamation claim against ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Stephanie Clifford, the adult movie actress better known as Stormy Daniels, won permission to drop her defamation claim against Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer.

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Monday allowed Clifford to amend her lawsuit - which challenges the validity of a 2016 non-disclosure agreement to keep quiet about her alleged fling with Trump - and to drop the defamation claim.

The judge denied Cohen's request to award him attorneys' fees and costs.

(This story is developing)