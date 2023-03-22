Bomb cyclone pummels San Francisco with hurricane-like force

LOS ANGELES – A bomb cyclone slammed into Northern California, packing hurricane-like winds that toppled power lines, shattered windows in downtown San Francisco and caused a big rig to overturn on the Bay Bridge to Oakland.

Heavy rain and wind gusts as high as 129 kmh lashed the region, upending travel and leading to at least one death in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco.

A flood advisory is in effect in the San Francisco Bay Area throughout Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service’s local office said on Twitter.

The latest storm system was forecast to bring up to 10cm of rain to parts of Southern and Central California, and up to 1.2m of snow in elevations above 1,800m through Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The low-pressure system will gradually weaken on Wednesday, the weather service said in a statement, adding that its outer edges will, however, ripple through the South-west and into the Rockies.

“Dangerous to difficult travel is likely” there, with as much as 0.6m of additional snowfall expected in mountain areas.

San Francisco International Airport saw flight delays on early Wednesday.

About 137,000 homes and businesses across the state remained without electricity by 3am local time, according to the website PowerOutage.us.

In the Bay Area, Stanford University cancelled final exams on Tuesday because of a widespread power outage, the school’s emergency information centre said.

One of the main transmission lines that feeds the campus was impacted by the storm.

Also on Tuesday, a train between Oakland and Sacramento derailed after contact with a tree, shutting service just before the evening commute.

“This was a violent, sudden windstorm,” said Mr Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles. “We’re seeing impacts probably that are similar to a strong tropical storm or a weak hurricane.”