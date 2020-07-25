Storm Hanna set to become hurricane before hitting Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS (REUTERS) - Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall along the Texas coast either on Saturday afternoon or early evening, the US National Hurricane Centre said on Friday (July 24).

The cyclone is getting better organised over the western Gulf of Mexico as hurricane and storm surge warnings were issued for portions of the central Texas coast, it said.

Hanna was located about 315km east-northeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 85kmh, the NHC said.

"Steady strengthening is forecast for the next 24 hours, and Hanna is expected to become a hurricane before the cyclone makes landfall," the Miami-based forecaster added.