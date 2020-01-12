Storm grounds US flights, whips up tornadoes and toasts east

BOSTON (BLOOMBERG) - A massive winter storm is grounding flights in Chicago, whipping up tornadoes and hail across the South, and will likely push record January warmth into New York, Washington and the entire East Coast over the weekend.

The eastern US was covered with threats from high winds, flooding rains to snow, ice and even tornadoes from Kentucky to Louisiana, the National Weather Service said.

Across the US, winds and foul weather had resulted in some 963 cancelled flights, the majority of those scrubbed trips into or out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, according to FlightAware, a Houston-based airline tracking service. High winds were delaying inbound flights.

"Pick your threat; everything is going on," said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. "You would think there would be a lot of impacts and there are."

In 2019, two large hail storms in Colorado and Texas caused US$2.6 billion in damage combined, and since 2008 the powerful systems cost on average US$19 billion per year.

A sharp gradient between cold temperatures in the West and record-warmth in the East has been making Saturday's (Jan 11) storms worse, Oravec said.

Chicago has had mostly rain through early Saturday, but it could pick up about 3 inches of snow later, Oravec said. The heaviest snow and coldest temperatures will be north and west of the city.

In the East, there's a chance warm temperature records for the date will fall on Saturday and Sunday throughout Ohio Valley and into the East Coast from Maine to Florida.

In New York's Central Park, Saturday's high is forecast to reach 18 degrees Celsius which would break the record for Jan 11 of 63 set in 1975, according to the weather service.

Sunday's high should reach 67, which would top a mark set in 2017. The warmest January temperature recorded in Manhattan was 72, touched in 1950 and 2007.