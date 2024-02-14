Storm dumps snow on US Northeast, closing schools and grounding flights

WEST VIRGINIA - A powerful, fast-moving winter storm was blanketing the US Northeast on Feb 13 with heavy snow, creating treacherous driving conditions for millions of Americans, while forcing schools to close and wreaking havoc on air travel.

More than 30 million people from West Virginia northeast into New England were under a winter storm warning as the Nor’easter pummeled parts of the area with as much as 6 inches (15 cm) of heavy, wet snow overnight, the National Weather Service said.

In New York City, the nation’s most populous city, rain turned to snow in the early morning hours. The city was expected to get as much of 7 inches of snow throughout the day, making for hazardous driving conditions.

Snow was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches an hour across the Lower Hudson Valley, just north of New York, the city’s emergency management agency said on X.

“These bands will shift south over the next few hours through about noon, leading to quickly covered roads and hazardous driving conditions,” the agency said, urging drivers to exercise caution.

New York Mayor Eric Adams in a video posted on X from the city’s Queens borough said plows were out in full force clearing streets.

“The roads are not bad; there is some wet, heavy snow coming down,” he said. “It’s great to see there has been little or no cars on the road.”