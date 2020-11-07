State of play: A look at the key battleground US states

WASHINGTON - Democratic candidate Joe Biden's margins over Republican President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia grew on Friday (Nov 6), as the vote counts in battleground states trickled in.

Here is the state of play in the key battlegrounds as of Friday evening.

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes)

- Mr Biden leads Mr Trump by 20,000 votes, or 0.3 point, as of Friday 6pm

- About 98 per cent of the vote is in

- About 102,500 mail ballots remain to be counted, according to the Secretary of State's website

Georgia (16 electoral votes)

- Mr Biden leads Mr Trump by 4,000 votes, or 0.1 point, as of Friday 6pm

- About 99 per cent of the vote is in

- Up to 9,000 military and overseas ballots were sent out and could still be accepted if they arrive arrive by Friday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day

Arizona (11 electoral votes)

- Mr Biden leads Mr Trump by 39,400 votes, or 1.2 point, as of Friday 6pm

- About 90 per cent of the vote is in

- About 250,000 to 270,000 ballots have yet to be counted, CNN reported

Nevada (6 electoral votes)

- Mr Biden leads Mr Trump by 20,137 votes, or 1.6 point, as of Friday 6pm

- About 87 per cent of the vote is in

- About 150,000 mail ballots are left, reported the Washington Post. The state's biggest county, Clark County, has 63,000 to count. Clark County, the state's largest, expects most remaining ballots to be counted by Sunday.

For live updates and results, follow our US election live coverage.