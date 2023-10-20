State Dept issues global 'caution' alert for US travellers

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in Berlin, Germany. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - The State Department on Thursday issued a rare “worldwide caution” advisory for US citizens everywhere, citing terrorism and potential for anti-American demonstrations.

The alert said US citizens should be aware of “increased tensions in various locations around the world.”

This includes “potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests.”

The war between Hamas in Gaza and US ally Israel has sent tensions surging in the Middle East.

The State Department urged Americans to “stay alert in locations frequented by tourists” and to enroll in a programme known as STEP, which allows citizens to be located more quickly in case of emergency. AFP

