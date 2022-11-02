‘Starve them of oxygen’: S’pore cyber-security chief at global summit on battling ransomware

WASHINGTON - Representatives from 36 countries and the European Union met in Washington this week to strategise ways to combat ransomware, including setting up a joint task force next year.

The summit, organised by the White House, was devoted to countering malware attacks.

In these situations, corporate or government computer systems are targeted and forced offline until money – often in the form of cryptocurrency – is paid.

“Ransomware is a global challenge that requires global cooperation to produce global solutions,” said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The participating countries included Australia, France, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Ukraine.

Ms Anne Neuberger, US Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technology, said the participants discussed “sharing and coordinating policies on ransom payments” as well as setting up a joint ransomware task force in the first quarter of 2023.

The experts also discussed ways to “strengthen our diplomatic cooperation to deny safe haven to ransomware actors”, Mr Sullivan said.

“If we work together, we can starve them of oxygen, we can make the environment more hostile for them, and break their business models,” said Mr David Koh, chief executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.

This was the second such summit in Washington, after the 2021 meeting took place online due to the pandemic.

Also attending this year were representatives of US tech giant Microsoft, Germany’s Siemens, India’s Tata, and others, according to US officials.

A US Treasury Department analysis released on Tuesday showed that payment-seeking software made by Russian hackers was used in three quarters of all the ransomware schemes reported to a US financial crime agency in the second half of 2021.

The US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said it had received 1,489 ransomware-related filings worth nearly US$1.2 billion (S$1.7 billion) in 2021, a 188 per cent jump from the year before.

Out of 793 ransomware incidents reported to FinCEN in the second half of 2021, 75 per cent “had a nexus to Russia, its proxies, or persons acting on its behalf,” the report said.

A US Treasury official on Tuesday said the department last month repelled cyberattacks by a pro-Russian hacker group, preventing disruption, an example he said of the department’s stronger approach to financial system cyber security. AFP, REUTERS