Star Wars legend Mark Hamill gives Joe Biden The Force for US election

WASHINGTON - Joe Biden faces a tough reelection battle this November, but for one day at least The Force was with him.

Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room on May 3 after meeting the US president.

Hamill, 72, who played the powerful Jedi knight Luke Skywalker in the film series and is a vocal Biden supporter, took the podium wearing a pair of the president’s trademark aviator sunglasses.

“I called him ‘Mr President’. He said, ‘You can call me Joe.’ And I said, ‘Can I call you Joe-bi Wan Kenobi?‘ He liked that,” quipped Hamill.

He was referring to Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi, portrayed by Alec Guinness in the original 1977 film, who helpd Skywalker discover his powers as he battles the dark side of The Force and the sinister Darth Vader.

Hamill described Democrat Mr Biden, 81 – who is set for an almost-as-epic battle with Republican predecessor Donald Trump in November’s US election – as “the most legislatively successful president in my lifetime.”

The president had shown him photos during their meeting in the Oval Office, he added.

Taking a couple of questions from reporters - although “no Star Wars questions please” - the actor said he had visited the White House under Democratic presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama but “this one was really extra special.”

The visit came on the eve of the so-called “May the Fourth” day, when Star Wars fans celebrate in a riff on the movie’s catchphrase “May the Force be with you.”